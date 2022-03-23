Senior Associate Scientist/Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (San Diego, CA) – Loxo Oncology – San Diego, CA

March 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Associate Scientist/Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (San Diego, CA) – Loxo Oncology – San Diego, CA

B.S. with 5+ years, M.S. with 3+ years, or Ph.D. with 0-1 years’ experience with a focus on synthetic organic chemistry or experience in small molecule organic…
From Loxo Oncology – Wed, 23 Mar 2022 20:08:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Patent Prosecution Associate or Patent Agent – Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – San Diego, CA

March 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Patent Prosecution Associate or Patent Agent – Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – San Diego, CA

Qualified candidates should have a strong scientific background in biotechnology, preferably a Ph.D. in molecular biology, immunology, biochemistry, biological…From Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – Fri, 18 Mar 2022 08:33:53 GMT – View all San … […]