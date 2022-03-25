As the site transitions into operation, *you will primarily be responsible for assay execution for analytical testing utilizing flow cytometry, ELISA, PCR, and… $33 – $35 an hour
From Indeed – Fri, 25 Mar 2022 07:58:12 GMT – View all Oceanside, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
QC Associate (Cell Immunotherapy/LIMS/CAPA/SOP)JK – Cube Hub Inc – Oceanside, CA
As the site transitions into operation, *you will primarily be responsible for assay execution for analytical testing utilizing flow cytometry, ELISA, PCR, and… $33 – $35 an hour