Quality Control Assistant, Microbiology – Argonaut Manufacturing Services – Carlsbad, CA

March 24, 2022 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Control Assistant, Microbiology – Argonaut Manufacturing Services – Carlsbad, CA

Multi-task, prioritize workload, document properly and interpret data accurately. The purpose of this position is to assist in establishing and managing a…
From Argonaut Manufacturing Services – Thu, 24 Mar 2022 20:21:13 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post