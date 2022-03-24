Research Associate II, Biochemistry & Structural Biology – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

March 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II, Biochemistry & Structural Biology – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will be experienced with recombinant protein expression and purification. BS/MS with 2+ years of experience in biochemistry or related…
From Vividion Therapeutics – Fri, 25 Mar 2022 06:14:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist II – Assay Development – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

March 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist II – Assay Development – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

We have a philosophy to support work life balance, career progression opportunities and offer many benefits such as formal mentoring programs, tuition…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Fri, 11 Mar 2022 05:37:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Principal Scientist, Digital Pathology, Image Analysis & Multiplex IF, Translational Pathology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

March 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Principal Scientist, Digital Pathology, Image Analysis & Multiplex IF, Translational Pathology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced pathology scientist with extensive digital pathology & multiplex IF experience to join a new Translational…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 08 Mar 2022 00:22:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]