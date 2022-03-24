The responsibilities of the successful candidate include, but are not limited to, preparation of reagents and products, primer design, PCR, molecular cloning,… $20 – $40 an hour
From Indeed – Fri, 25 Mar 2022 02:41:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate, Molecular Biology & Antibody Engineering II – Antibody Design Labs – San Diego, CA
The responsibilities of the successful candidate include, but are not limited to, preparation of reagents and products, primer design, PCR, molecular cloning,… $20 – $40 an hour