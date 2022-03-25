Research Associate I – Proteomics – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

March 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I – Proteomics – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

We are looking for a highly motivated person to carry out sample preparation for downstream mass spectrometry analysis. Plan and execute proteomics experiments.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 26 Mar 2022 05:17:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles