Research Associate – In Vitro Biology – Antibody Drug Conjugates – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

March 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – In Vitro Biology – Antibody Drug Conjugates – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations, Sorrento requires all…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Fri, 25 Mar 2022 09:43:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate/Research Associate, Pharmacology – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

February 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate/Research Associate, Pharmacology – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

The Senior Research Associate/Research Associate for Pharmacology will be responsible for conducting in vitro and in vivo studies to support the preclinical…From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Tue, 08 Feb 2022 09:59:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]