DTx Pharma is seeking an enthusiastic and highly motivated chemist to support research and preclinical activities. Laboratory experience: 2 years (Required). $65,000 – $95,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 28 Mar 2022 21:48:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Oligonucleotide Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA
DTx Pharma is seeking an enthusiastic and highly motivated chemist to support research and preclinical activities. Laboratory experience: 2 years (Required). $65,000 – $95,000 a year