Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Oligonucleotide Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

March 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Oligonucleotide Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

DTx Pharma is seeking an enthusiastic and highly motivated chemist to support research and preclinical activities. Laboratory experience: 2 years (Required). $65,000 – $95,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 28 Mar 2022 21:48:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Financial Analyst – Genetic Sciences Group – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

February 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Financial Analyst – Genetic Sciences Group – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

This includes supporting managers throughout the product development lifecycle, from resource estimation and investment modeling to project cost analytics.From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 24 Feb 2022 10:14:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Analytical Scientist – Biophysics – Cellics Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

February 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Analytical Scientist – Biophysics – Cellics Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Cellics Therapeutics is seeking an experienced analytical scientist to join the analytical sciences Team. The scientist is expected to have a solid scientific…From Indeed – Wed, 16 Feb 2022 18:53:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]