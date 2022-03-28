Demonstrated leadership of project teams in a cross-functional environment. 10+ yrs experience in the biotech industry, with a strong track record of scientific…
From Maravai LifeSciences – Mon, 28 Mar 2022 21:57:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Principal Scientist – Maravai LifeSciences – San Diego, CA
Demonstrated leadership of project teams in a cross-functional environment. 10+ yrs experience in the biotech industry, with a strong track record of scientific…