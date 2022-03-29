Integrated Scientific Operations – Translational Program Manager (Tumor Microenvironment) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

March 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Integrated Scientific Operations – Translational Program Manager (Tumor Microenvironment) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Manage integrated detailed timeline of translational activities to support the execution of translational plans for the defined portfolio of assets in Early…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 29 Mar 2022 23:43:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biochemist – Biomarker and Immunoassay Group (LEGENDplex™) – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

February 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biochemist – Biomarker and Immunoassay Group (LEGENDplex™) – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

The Manufacturing Associate for the LEGENDplex™ Group will be responsible for all aspects of product manufacturing, including planning, making and testing…From PerkinElmer – Thu, 24 Feb 2022 09:12:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate I – Cell Support, Technical Operation – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

January 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I – Cell Support, Technical Operation – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

The purpose of the Cell Support – Research Associate I is to provide support with in vitro client studies and help with in vivo studies aligned with Company’s…
From Indeed – Thu, 27 Jan 2022 18:41:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]