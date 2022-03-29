Manage integrated detailed timeline of translational activities to support the execution of translational plans for the defined portfolio of assets in Early…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 29 Mar 2022 23:43:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Integrated Scientific Operations – Translational Program Manager (Tumor Microenvironment) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
Manage integrated detailed timeline of translational activities to support the execution of translational plans for the defined portfolio of assets in Early…