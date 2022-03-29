Sr. Research Associate II, Cellular & Molecular Biology, Immunology – Takeda Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

March 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Research Associate II, Cellular & Molecular Biology, Immunology – Takeda Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

Contributes to experimental design and implementation of improvements for routine and non-routine procedures. Develops, validates and executes cell-based assays…
From Takeda Pharmaceuticals – Tue, 29 Mar 2022 23:12:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Synthetic Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

February 17, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Synthetic Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This position will report directly to the Senior Scientist of Macrophage Cell Therapy and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC…From Shoreline Biosciences – Thu, 17 Feb 2022 10:00:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]