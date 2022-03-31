Contract Position*: 6 months with potential extension. Efficiency, accuracy and attention to detail (e.g. selects methods, troubleshoots routine. $40 – $41 an hour
From Indeed – Thu, 31 Mar 2022 19:33:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate I (in vivo studies via RT-qPCR) – LPTK4641 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA
Contract Position*: 6 months with potential extension. Efficiency, accuracy and attention to detail (e.g. selects methods, troubleshoots routine. $40 – $41 an hour