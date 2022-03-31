Senior Principal Research Scientist, Protein Sciences / Structural Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

March 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Principal Research Scientist, Protein Sciences / Structural Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This team is responsible for all gene to structure work as well as cell-based approaches to study the mechanism of action of new and existing therapies.
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 31 Mar 2022 17:24:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientific Director, Sequencing Research and Genomics (SRG) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

March 6, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientific Director, Sequencing Research and Genomics (SRG) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

At least 10 years of inter-disciplinary research and demonstrated management experiences with focus on cell or molecular profiling to elucidate human disease in…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Sun, 06 Mar 2022 18:51:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]