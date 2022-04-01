The successful candidate will have extensive hands-on experience and expertise in basic cellular & molecular biology, mammalian cell culture techniques, and… $80,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 01 Apr 2022 18:06:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate Scientist, Automation Cell Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate will have extensive hands-on experience and expertise in basic cellular & molecular biology, mammalian cell culture techniques, and… $80,000 – $100,000 a year