Examples of the type of data curated include RNA-Seq datasets on gene expression; cell population frequency data determined by FACS; clinical information about…
From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Fri, 01 Apr 2022 21:12:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Database Submission Specialist – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA
Examples of the type of data curated include RNA-Seq datasets on gene expression; cell population frequency data determined by FACS; clinical information about…