Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

April 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. is an ISO 13845 certified medical device manufacturing company located in the Mira Mesa/Sorrento Valley biotech hub of San Diego. $55,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 01 Apr 2022 18:12:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

