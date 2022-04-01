Scientist/Associate Scientist, Product Characterization & Analytical Development (Cell-Based) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Associate Scientist, Product Characterization & Analytical Development (Cell-Based) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will participate in initial development, qualification and implementation of novel cell-based and flow cytometry assays to assess the…
From Fate Therapeutics – Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:16:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Principal Scientist, Digital Pathology, Image Analysis & Multiplex IF, Translational Pathology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

March 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Principal Scientist, Digital Pathology, Image Analysis & Multiplex IF, Translational Pathology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced pathology scientist with extensive digital pathology & multiplex IF experience to join a new Translational…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 08 Mar 2022 00:22:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]