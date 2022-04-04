Sr. Director, Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP) | Lucira Health | Vista, CA

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative infectious disease test kits. We have developed a testing platform that produces centralized-laboratory-accurate molecular testing in a single-use and consumer-friendly test kit that is powered by two AA batteries and fits in the palm of a hand. Our LUCIRA Check It (OTC) and LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection.

Location

Vista, CA

Summary

Reporting to the CPO, the Sr. Director, Human Resources Business Partner will oversee a team of HRBP professionals and will primarily support the commercial organization. This position will be responsible for ensuring Lucira Health is a great place to work and driving the partnership between the line organization and Human Resources. They will also be responsible for performing a wide variety of Human Resources activities related to talent acquisition, employment, compensation, benefits, rewards and recognition, learning and development, performance management, employee relations, training and compliance that support our corporate values.

Responsibilities

Assists in the development and ongoing review of the overall people strategy

Leads the development and implementation of people strategies along with the CPO, including the deployment of HR programs, procedures, and tools/resources

Models and promotes the company’s vision and core values

Works with management, influences line-managers to make changes in organizational structure or develops processes to support growth within the organization

Helps attract, retain and develop high potential talent to the organization, including assisting in the selection and interviewing of applicants

Acts as a trusted strategic HRBP in the management of employee relations matters that includes providing coaching and guidance to employees and managers as well as conducting or overseeing investigations when needed

Facilitates the performance management process and coaches employees and managers regarding best practices, including giving/receiving performance feedback and goal setting

Partners with management in interpreting and applying HR policies

Develops and provides company-wide training on various subjects

Mentors and provides development opportunities to direct reports

Supports the development and management of Lucira’s compensation philosophy, structure, and practices

Assists in the deployment of HRIS systems

Develops or brokers HR training materials and programs to enhance the company culture and supports the core values

Ensures compliance with corporate policies and procedures, as well as US Healthcare laws and regulations



Competencies

Possess the confidence and communication skills to work across all levels of the organization

Excellent leadership and influencing skills with an ability to openly convey information to team members in a timely and concise manner

Strong customer focus: can easily gain the trust and respect to others and maintain effective relationships

Effective communicator both verbal/written, including strong presentation/training skills

Excellent judgment and composure, as well as effective negotiating and influencing skills

Excellent organization and project management skills with an ability to openly convey information and deliver projects on time and on budget

Ability to champion new business ideas and initiatives

Self-starter and problem solver

Strong collaboration skills

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree

15-years of progressive HR leadership experience, industry experience preferred

Demonstrated track record of recruiting talent and working effectively with recruiters, as well as executive search firms

Successful experience working in fast paced environments

Previous experience building an organization

Experience in providing effective learning and development programs

General working knowledge of federal and state regulations as it relates to employment practices

Previous work experience supporting a commercial organization, a plus

Previous work experience in a startup environment, a plus

Demonstrated ability to build strong working relationships at all levels in the organization

Lucira Health is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. Employment decisions regarding recruitment and selection will be made without discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, genetic information or characteristic, gender identity and expression, veteran status or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state, or local law.

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.