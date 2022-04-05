Director, Genomics Research & Projects- Research & Clinical Management – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

April 5, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Genomics Research & Projects- Research & Clinical Management – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

Schedule: Days, 8 hour shifts. FTE: 80 hours per two week pay period. As a direct report to the Vice President of Genomics Research and Clinical Management,…
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Tue, 05 Apr 2022 16:42:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – In Vivo Gene Editing – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

March 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – In Vivo Gene Editing – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

You will work with an outstanding team of molecular biologists, protein engineers, gene-editing experts, pharmacologists, organic chemists, and formulation…From Indeed – Sat, 26 Mar 2022 00:20:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]