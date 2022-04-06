Regulatory Affairs Specialist I/II | Invivoscribe | San Diego, CA/Remote

Invivoscribe is an industry pioneer in oncology diagnostics, dedicated to improving the standard of global healthcare for over 25 years. Headquartered in sunny San Diego, California with locations across the world, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services. We work with key collaborators to develop molecular assays, reagents, controls and bioinformatics tools under ISO 13485 design control that are used in over 160 countries. Our global network of laboratories offer next generation molecular and flow cytometry panels to support our drug development entity and accelerate clinical trials. Our harmonized clinical laboratories offer a menu focused on clinically significant biomarkers which support therapeutic decisions, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, patient stratification, trial enrollment, and the development of companion diagnostics. For 25 years, we have stood at forefront of precision diagnostics, and we’re just getting started!

Remote Position – Southern California Region. We are looking to add a Regulatory Affairs Specialist I/II to our Regulatory Affairs team. The Regulatory Affairs Specialist I/II supports regulatory compliance objectives for the Invivoscribe family of companies, with the main focus being that regulatory submission projects are completed on time and that related development files are maintained.

Core Responsibilities Include:

Responsible for assisting with the generation and publishing of submissions (Pre-Submission Packages, 510(k), PMA, etc.) to the FDA and ROW agencies.

Maintains Design History Files.

Maintains Technical Files.

Maintains site registrations

Leads or assists with requests from international distributors.

Submits required medical device reports.

Provides regulatory guidance to other departments.

You Bring:

B.S. degree in Chemistry, Engineering, Biology, or other scientifically related field with, typically, 2-4 years applicable experience, ideally in a Regulatory department (medical device or pharmaceutical). Equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint), and the ability to learn new software programs.

We Bring:

A beautiful modern headquarters centrally located in San Diego, California.

A safe, fully-vaccinated, work environment.

A diverse and inclusive work environment where you will learn, grow, and make new friends.

Competitive salaries and bonus program, amazing benefit options, a 401k plan with a fully vested employer match, and generous time off benefits that include floating holidays enabling you to take that year-end holiday week, your birthday, your dog’s birthday – you decide!

