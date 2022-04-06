Clinical Data Manager III | Ionis Pharmaceuticals | Carlsbad, CA

For more than 30 years, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with our novel antisense technology. Scientific innovation began and continues at Ionis with the understanding that sick people depend on us.

CLINICAL DATA MANAGER III

SUMMARY:

The Clinical Data Manager III (CDM III) is responsible for all aspects of clinical database design and reporting. The CDM executes on policies and procedures for gathering, analyzing, and reporting clinical data for clinical trials that are conducted in compliance with Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and regulatory requirements. Collaborates with various departments on the design, documentation, testing and implementation of clinical data studies. Develops systems for organizing data to analyze, identify and report trends. Analyzes the interrelationships of data and defines logical aspects of data sets. Prepares reports of clinical trial studies for internal validation and cross validation studies. May evaluate and resolve issues regarding contents of reports.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Acts as lead data manager within clinical study team

Performs/oversees database development and management (e.g., CRF Specifications, Edit Check Specifications, User Acceptance Testing, open, clean and lock databases)

Authors, reviews and/or approves various study related documents and plans (e.g., Data Management Plans, Data Transfer Agreements, CRF Completion Guidelines, Manual Review Guidelines)

Manages and performs ongoing data management activities including CRF review, query generation, receipt and reconciliation of external data, SAE reconciliation, data listing generation and production of CDM summary reports

Performs medical coding of data using MedDRA & WHODrug dictionaries

Evaluates issues, recommend and implement solutions mitigation strategies as required

Assists with vendor selection process for outsourced CDM activities

Oversees, as necessary, External Service Provider (ESPs) engaged to perform data management and EDC activities

Assists with regulatory inspection activities

Oversees external data providers (e.g., IRT, central and specialty labs, patient diaries)

Presents at investigator’s meetings and helps lead data management training

Escalates study related issues and communicates as appropriate with management and other functions

Represents Clinical Data Management at study team meetings and facilitates cross-functional activities (e.g. Clinical Data Listing Reviews, database lock activities)

Proactively addresses operational issues and clinical data questions

Provides updates on study timelines, , vendor oversight and other study related activities

Liaises with the document specialists to ensure data management files are filed appropriately

Implements best practices and industry standards across all data management activities

Assists with department initiatives and process improvements

Performs other duties, as appropriate

Travel is variable and estimated at 10% domestic and international

COMPENTENCIES IDENTIFIED FOR SUCCESS:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Outstanding organizational and time-management skills with ability to multitask and prioritize

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to effectively develop and manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Exceptional attention to detail

Flexible to changing priorities

Strong and positive work ethic

QUALIFICATIONS: