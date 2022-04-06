Computer Validation Specialist I | Invivoscribe | San Diego, CA/Remote

Invivoscribe is an industry pioneer in oncology diagnostics, dedicated to improving the standard of global healthcare for over 25 years. Headquartered in sunny San Diego, California with locations across the world, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services. We work with key collaborators to develop molecular assays, reagents, controls and bioinformatics tools under ISO 13485 design control that are used in over 160 countries. Our global network of laboratories offer next generation molecular and flow cytometry panels to support our drug development entity and accelerate clinical trials. Our harmonized clinical laboratories offer a menu focused on clinically significant biomarkers which support therapeutic decisions, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, patient stratification, trial enrollment, and the development of companion diagnostics. For 25 years, we have stood at forefront of precision diagnostics, and we’re just getting started!

Work from Anywhere in the USA! We are looking to add a Computer Validation Specialist I to our Genetics Lab Team. The LIMS Validation Specialist I will be responsible for verifying and validating software enhancements, updates, and bug resolutions. The role will assist in the acquisition of software and business requirements provided by scientific and technical teams.

Core Responsibilities Include:

Assists in the gathering, translation, and formal documenting of software and business requirements from technical and scientific teams.

Assists in software and business risk assessments in collaboration with technical and scientific teams.

Utilizing both positive and negative testing strategies, tests LIMS processes and functionality and communicates defects in a collaborative manner with the LIMS team.

Authors validation test scripts that challenge the system against formalized business requirements, ensuring that regression testing is considered to prevent impact on previously validated processes.

Executes validation test scripts and produces deliverables proving system functionality meets software and business requirements.

Identifies, communicates, and documents deviations discovered during validation test script execution, adjusts/updates test cases as needed, and re-executes test cases accordingly.

Follows change management procedures including managing change controls within the business’s Quality Management System.

Where applicable, creates and presents final reports of completed validation protocols including the resolution of deviations.

Adheres to internal quality processes including good documentation practices.

Cooperates and respectfully communicates with technical and scientific teams.

Writes user guides and/or standard operating procedures and trains users on validated functionality, as needed.

You Bring:

Collegiate degree or equivalent in a STEM discipline is required.

Prior software validation experience is preferred.

2+ years of work experience with FDA or other health authority regulations is preferred.

Prior experience using Good Documentation Practices is required.

Prior experience with an enterprise Laboratory Information Management System is preferred.

Firm understanding of the complete Microsoft Office suite of applications is required.

Experience with electronic document management systems, application development and lifecycle management, and IT service management systems is preferred.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English is required.

Attention to detail is required.

Once trained, ability to work independently and maintain responsibilities with minimal oversight.

Evidence of Covid-19 vaccination

We Bring:

A beautiful modern facility centrally located in San Diego, California.

A safe, fully-vaccinated, work environment.

A diverse and inclusive work environment where you will learn, grow, and make new friends.

Competitive salaries and bonus program, amazing benefit options, a 401k plan with a fully vested employer match, and generous time off benefits that include floating holidays enabling you to take that year-end holiday week, your birthday, your dog’s birthday – you decide!

