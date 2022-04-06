Director, Global Project & Portfolio Management | Ionis Pharmaceuticals | Carlsbad, CA

For more than 30 years, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with our novel antisense technology. Scientific innovation began and continues at Ionis with the understanding that sick people depend on us.

As the first company to fully harness the power of RNA technology for human therapeutics, our platform continues to revolutionize drug discovery and transform the lives of patients with unmet needs. Our medicines span multiple therapeutic areas, routes of administration and diverse patient populations. Ionis innovation is driving meaningful progress for many of the most challenging health issues.

We are building upon our innovative research and drug development excellence to provide greater value to patients. Based on the breadth and remarkable progress of our pipeline, Ionis is projecting to have a vast number of new transformational products on the market in the coming years and growing our commercial capabilities. We are well positioned financially to deliver on our strategic goals.

Ionis is a challenging, motivating and rewarding environment designed to foster innovation and scientific excellence. Our success is a direct result of our outstanding employees. We are interested in bringing together a diverse workforce, comprised of individuals from different backgrounds and with unique skill sets, into our creative and productive environment. Join us and experience our unique culture while you develop and expand your career.

Director, Global Project & Portfolio Management

The Director, Global Project & Portfolio Management (GPPM) is a strategic leader within the organization who is experienced in drug development and understands development process interdependencies. The incumbent will be assigned multiple drug development projects which may vary from early to late-stage development, including projects with upcoming drug applications or out-licensing and partnership collaborations.

The Director will drive development & execution of the Integrated Development Plan. Key responsibilities include managing large multi-functional teams, developing project roadmaps, highlighting project risks, developing mitigation plans, ensuring transparency to project goals and communicating project changes. Additionally, the incumbent must demonstrate the ability to influence and cultivate relationships at all levels of the organization, be creative and flexible when problem solving, work collaboratively as part of a team and mentor new team members working in a dynamic matrix environment. As a member of the Ionis GPPM department, this individual will also support efforts to balance competing priorities within the Development portfolio and assure consistent standards are met across projects.

Primary Responsibilities:

Drive development & implementation of project strategy in concert with the team leader

Develop and manage project roadmaps identified as timelines to support project goals

Oversee cross-functional efforts and resources and identify, track and report on critical path activities

Lead matrix teams through identification of potential strategic or operational risks and issues and engage team members to devise mitigation plans or determine solutions

Drive collaborative and productive cross-functional team meetings to discuss strategic or operational plans to meet project deliverables

Communicate effectively and timely with team members and senior management regarding project status, timelines, milestones, key events, and changes to the Development Plan

Communicate effectively and seamlessly with external stakeholders and corporate partners

Develop project budget assumptions and resourcing needs; monitor and report on deviations to assumptions to senior management

Liaise with peer project managers to maintain consistent cross-project standards and to determine overlap of competing priorities

Lead department initiatives including advancing PM tools, processes or technologies as driven by department objectives

Collaborate with Business Development, Alliance Management and Finance on partner-related activities

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required; advanced degree strongly preferred

A minimum of 15 years drug development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry including a minimum of 10 years project management or equivalent experience

Thorough understanding of the drug development process including strategic and operational aspects

Strong knowledge of regulatory requirements and quality systems

Exceptional interpersonal, organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Proven ability to initiate, plan, and execute multiple projects and sub-projects with ease

Proven ability to orchestrate activities across multiple disciplines represented on project teams

Proven ability to manage in a matrix environment and to work collaboratively across all levels of the organization

Proven ability to think strategically but work tactically throughout the project management lifecycle

Proficient in Microsoft Project, SharePoint, PowerPoint & Excel. Experience in other project management tools or software applications a plus.

Proven ability to be productive and successful in an intense work environment

