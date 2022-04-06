Research Associate/ Sr. Research Associate, Analytical Development and Quality Control | Ionis Pharmaceuticals | Carlsbad, CA

Description

For more than 30 years, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with our novel antisense technology. Scientific innovation began and continues at Ionis with the understanding that sick people depend on us.

As the first company to fully harness the power of RNA technology for human therapeutics, our platform continues to revolutionize drug discovery and transform the lives of patients with unmet needs. Our medicines span multiple therapeutic areas, routes of administration and diverse patient populations. Ionis innovation is driving meaningful progress for many of the most challenging health issues.

We are building upon our innovative research and drug development excellence to provide greater value to patients. Based on the breadth and remarkable progress of our pipeline, Ionis is projecting to have a vast number of new transformational products on the market in the coming years and growing our commercial capabilities. We are well positioned financially to deliver on our strategic goals.

Ionis is a challenging, motivating and rewarding environment designed to foster innovation and scientific excellence. Our success is a direct result of our outstanding employees. We are interested in bringing together a diverse workforce, comprised of individuals from different backgrounds and with unique skill sets, into our creative and productive environment. Join us and experience our unique culture while you develop and expand your career.

RESEARCH ASSOCIATE/ SR. RESEARCH ASSOCIATE – ANALYTICAL DEVELOPMENT AND QUALTIY CONTROL



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conduct routine/non-routine analysis of in-process, toxicology, finished drug substance and drug product samples (i.e. release and stability testing)

Manage new and ongoing development projects

Review analytical data for compliance to SOPs (e.g. Analytical Methods, Equipment Procedures, Material Specifications)

Present and participate in internal and external scientific meetings

Assemble and document data for quality review

Revise SOPs as needed (e.g. Analytical Methods, Equipment Procedures, Material Specifications)

Author and execute qualification/validation protocols and write reports

Author scientific reports and portions of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) section of regulatory filings

Conduct analytical investigations

May develop and/or optimize analytical methods

Applies knowledge of cGMP and GLP on a daily basis

May manage one or more direct reports

REQUIREMENTS:

BS/MS degree in Chemistry or related field

5+ years (Research Associate) or 10+ years (Sr. Research Associate) experience in an analytical development and quality control role

Practical knowledge of HPLC, MS, and GC

Knowledge and previous applications of cGMPs preferable

Experience following SOPs (i.e. Analytical Methods, Equipment Procedures, Material Specifications)

Ability to be the technical leader of a scientific project

Ability to interpret experimental results and correctly identify a path forward independently

Strong organizational skills

Experience recording data in laboratory notebooks or data collection forms

Comfortable with the operation and troubleshooting of instrumentation (lab equipment)

Communicate effectively, both verbally and in written form, to all levels of the organization

Ability to carry through on assignments, meet deadlines and time schedules

Ability to be flexible with workload and job duties to support team objectives

Experience managing development projects

Will build positive teamwork, encourage solutions, and solicit feedback to problems and demonstrate respectful behavior to others

Be an active listener; provide open, constructive feedback to suggestions or opinions presented

