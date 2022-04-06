Senior Bioinformatics Associate | Invivoscribe | San Diego, CA/Remote

Invivoscribe is an industry pioneer in oncology diagnostics, dedicated to improving the standard of global healthcare for over 25 years. Headquartered in sunny San Diego, California with locations across the world, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services. We work with key collaborators to develop molecular assays, reagents, controls and bioinformatics tools under ISO 13485 design control that are used in over 160 countries. Our global network of laboratories offer next generation molecular and flow cytometry panels to support our drug development entity and accelerate clinical trials. Our harmonized clinical laboratories offer a menu focused on clinically significant biomarkers which support therapeutic decisions, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, patient stratification, trial enrollment, and the development of companion diagnostics. For 25 years, we have stood at forefront of precision diagnostics, and we’re just getting started!

We are looking to add a Senior Bioinformatics Associate to our Bioinformatics Team. The Senior Bioinformatics Associate works within the Bioinformatics team to develop, improve and maintain tools, pipelines and software for the analysis of complex NGS datasets that meet or exceed the quality expectations and regulatory requirements for molecular diagnostic assays and research products.

Core Responsibilities Include:

Manages projects to analyze NGS data; produce results and reports in collaboration with R&D and clinical teams.

Lead the design and implementation of novel computational and statistical approaches and frameworks to analyze and interpret complex NGS data sets.

Maintains, troubleshoots and improves existing bioinformatics tools, pipelines and software.

Writes documentation and updates version control for new and existing bioinformatics tools, pipelines and software.

Manages software validations and provides comments/reviews for regulatory documents.

Coordinates and interacts closely with other scientists across multiple departments and disciplines on data quality and file management; implements these formats and metrics for project data.

Executes his/her deliverables to ensure scope and timelines meet the aims of Invivoscribe. Regularly communicates accomplishments and progress to team members and management. Proactively communicates with co-workers to help ensure analytical goals are achieved.

Shares expertise; provides training and guidance to team members and fellow scientists as needed.

You Bring:

B.S. Degree in bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, molecular biology, or related field with 5+ years of post-graduate bioinformatics/computational experience to include experience in immunology or cancer research and applying statistics/biostatistics to biological datasets; Master’s Degree in bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, molecular biology, or related field with 2+ years’ related post graduate experience.

Experience with building bioinformatics analysis pipeline from ground up.

Extensive experience with general bioinformatics data analysis and software/algorithm development.

Experience with the analysis of next generation sequence (NGS) data and knowledge/familiarity with various NGS platforms and NGS protocols.

Experience with Linux and fluency in at least one programming language (e.g., Perl, Python, Java) with the capability to quickly learn and adopt new tools is required. Experience with R would be beneficial.

Understanding and/or experience with machine learning and/or AI algorithm implementation.

Additional programming and software development experience is an asset.

Proficient computer skills and good working knowledge of Microsoft Office programs (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint) and the ability to learn new software programs.

Evidence of Covid-19 vaccination

We Bring:

A beautiful modern facility centrally located in San Diego County, with many jobs conducive to a hybrid work from home arrangement.

A safe, fully-vaccinated, work environment.

A diverse and inclusive work environment where you will learn, grow, and make new friends.

A well-stocked breakroom with hot and cold beverages, snacks, refrigerator and pantry items to get you through the day.

Competitive salaries and bonus program, amazing benefit options, a 401k plan with a fully vested employer match, and generous time off benefits that include floating holidays enabling you to take that year-end holiday week, your birthday, your dog’s birthday – you decide!

