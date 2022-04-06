Senior Biostatistician | Invivoscribe | San Diego, CA/Remote

Invivoscribe is an industry pioneer in oncology diagnostics, dedicated to improving the standard of global healthcare for over 25 years. Headquartered in sunny San Diego, California with locations across the world, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services. We work with key collaborators to develop molecular assays, reagents, controls and bioinformatics tools under ISO 13485 design control that are used in over 160 countries. Our global network of laboratories offer next generation molecular and flow cytometry panels to support our drug development entity and accelerate clinical trials. Our harmonized clinical laboratories offer a menu focused on clinically significant biomarkers which support therapeutic decisions, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, patient stratification, trial enrollment, and the development of companion diagnostics. For 25 years, we have stood at forefront of precision diagnostics, and we’re just getting started!

Work from Anywhere in the USA! We are looking to add a Senior Biostatistician to our Research & Development team. As a Senior Biostatistician you will be responsible for design of studies and analysis of data that could be submitted as part of an FDA PMA application. It is their job to ensure that product research and development is performed in a manner that complies with applicable regulations and industry standards.

Core Responsibilities Include:

Uses appropriate statistical tools to ensure that experiments are designed properly.

Uses appropriate statistical tools for data analysis.

Works with R&D staff to ensure that data generated for PMA submission is defendable to FDA. Responsible for writing test procedures, reports and sections of PMA submissions.

Maintain documentation for clear traceability.

Must communicate clearly to internal staff and external partners in written and verbal formats.

You Bring:

Requires knowledge and skills normally acquired through the successful completion of a BS Degree in a technical or scientific discipline including.

5+ years of statistical analysis in a corporate environment

Experience communicating to staff at different levels of experience in statistical analysis.

Ability to follow Standardized Operating Procedures (SOPs) as well as written and verbal instructions.

Evidence Covid-19 vaccination.

We Bring:

A beautiful modern facility centrally located in San Diego, California.

A safe, fully-vaccinated, work environment.

A diverse and inclusive work environment where you will learn, grow and make new friends.

Competitive salaries and bonus program, amazing benefit options, a 401k plan with a fully vested employer match, and generous time off benefits that include floating holidays enabling you to take that year-end holiday week, or perhaps a day at the beach!

