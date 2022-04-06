Senior Manager/ Assistant Director – QA Vendor Management Specialist | Ionis Pharmaceuticals | Carlsbad, CA

Description

For more than 30 years, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with our novel antisense technology. Scientific innovation began and continues at Ionis with the understanding that sick people depend on us.

As the first company to fully harness the power of RNA technology for human therapeutics, our platform continues to revolutionize drug discovery and transform the lives of patients with unmet needs. Our medicines span multiple therapeutic areas, routes of administration and diverse patient populations. Ionis innovation is driving meaningful progress for many of the most challenging health issues.

We are building upon our innovative research and drug development excellence to provide greater value to patients. Based on the breadth and remarkable progress of our pipeline, Ionis is projecting to have a vast number of new transformational products on the market in the coming years and growing our commercial capabilities. We are well positioned financially to deliver on our strategic goals.

Ionis is a challenging, motivating and rewarding environment designed to foster innovation and scientific excellence. Our success is a direct result of our outstanding employees. We are interested in bringing together a diverse workforce, comprised of individuals from different backgrounds and with unique skill sets, into our creative and productive environment. Join us and experience our unique culture while you develop and expand your career.

SENIOR MANAGER / ASSISTANT DIRECTOR – QA VENDOR MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

Summary:

Seeking an experienced Senior Manager / Assistant Director Quality Assurance with strong knowledge and expertise in GMP Audits (Internal & External) and Vendor qualification and management activities. External suppliers include a variety of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO), Contract testing laboratories, Critical raw materials providers, Equipment service providers, Contract warehousing and distribution vendors, and software vendors among others. The ideal candidate will have a strong quality assurance and quality systems background, experience with small molecules, and regulatory inspections. In addition, excellent verbal and written communications skills are required.

Core competencies/Responsibilities:

Expertise in applying GMP regulations to API and drug product manufacturing, analytics and other areas

Assist with execution and management of Internal Audit and Vendor Oversight program

Planning and conducting audits, authoring audit reports, and follow up on CAPA implementation

Applying Risk Management principles to qualify and manage external service providers

Works closely with functional areas to periodically provide applicable vendor performance and quality metrics

Experience in Discrepancy Management (deviation investigations, CAPA development, Change Control)

Assist in drafting, negotiating and maintenance of Quality Agreements

Ability to present and defend the GMP Vendor Management Program in regulatory inspections and management review

Strong critical thinking, problem solving, influencing, and intra-/ inter-company communication skills

Ability to work independently, multi-task and adjust priorities in a dynamic environment

Qualification requirements:

B.S. in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or related disciplines; advance degree preferred.



7+ years in the life sciences industry with Quality Assurance experience and 2+ years with auditing experience

Experience in Quality Assurance with emphasis on compliance, process improvement, etc.

Working knowledge of regulations, such as domestic and international GMPs

Good understanding of CMO mediated Supply Chain activities including process, technology transfer, and routine operations

Experience in problem solving, process improvement and negotiations

Experience in Risk Management and Commercial QA operations is highly desired

Experience and understanding of drug delivery devices and manufacturing processes is desirable

Committed to delivering high quality results, overcoming challenges, focusing on what matters

Continuously looking for opportunities to learn, build skills and share learning both internally and externally

May require up to 20% travel to CMOs upon lifting of travel restrictions

