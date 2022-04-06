Software Engineer II | Invivoscribe | San Diego, CA/Remote

Invivoscribe is an industry pioneer in oncology diagnostics, dedicated to improving the standard of global healthcare for over 25 years. Headquartered in sunny San Diego, California with locations across the world, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services. We work with key collaborators to develop molecular assays, reagents, controls and bioinformatics tools under ISO 13485 design control that are used in over 160 countries. Our global network of laboratories offer next generation molecular and flow cytometry panels to support our drug development entity and accelerate clinical trials. Our harmonized clinical laboratories offer a menu focused on clinically significant biomarkers which support therapeutic decisions, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, patient stratification, trial enrollment, and the development of companion diagnostics. For 25 years, we have stood at forefront of precision diagnostics, and we’re just getting started!

Work from Anywhere in the USA! We are looking to add a Software Engineer II to our Software Development Team. As a Software Engineer II you will work with the Software Engineering and other Software team members to develop and maintain the Company’s web and desktop applications.

Core Responsibilities Include:

Contributes to requirements gathering and specification development for new projects.

Develops scalable and maintainable applications from specifications.

Ability to independently solve challenges and suggest implementation changes.

Maintains detailed documentation of code and software procedures.

Evaluates emerging technologies, trends and standards. Researches, recommends, and applies new technologies as necessary.

Provides support for internal and external customers.

You Bring:

Requires the knowledge and skills normally acquired through the successful completion of a B.S. degree in Computer Science or related field of study.

At least two years of experience developing applications in Java, C#, or a similar language.

Experience with relational databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL or SQL Server.

Experience with version control and bug or issue tracking.

Knowledge of object-oriented principles and design.

Familiarity with HTML5, CSS and Javascript technologies.

Ability to author design specifications from user requirements.

Experience with Spring Boot is a plus.

Experience with JavaFX is beneficial.

Evidence of Covid-19 vaccination

We Bring:

A beautiful modern facility centrally located in San Diego, California.

A safe, fully-vaccinated, work environment.

A diverse and inclusive work environment where you will learn, grow, and make new friends.

Competitive salaries and bonus program, amazing benefit options, a 401k plan with a fully vested employer match, and generous time off benefits that include floating holidays enabling you to take that year-end holiday week, your birthday, your dog’s birthday – you decide!

