Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The core technology originating from University of Pennsylvania comprises Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles (tLNPs) to enable off-the-shelf immunotherapies, with… $80,000 – $110,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 07 Apr 2022 18:05:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

