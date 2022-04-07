Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The core technology originating from University of Pennsylvania comprises Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles (tLNPs) to enable off-the-shelf immunotherapies, with… $80,000 – $110,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 07 Apr 2022 18:05:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Manufacturing Tech/Associate I (Bioserv) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 5, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Tech/Associate I (Bioserv) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in a Life Sciences, Chemistry, or related discipline; or 2 years’ experience in biotechnology, pharmaceutical or related industry; or…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Wed, 06 Apr 2022 03:52:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The core technology originating from University of Pennsylvania comprises Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles (tLNPs) to enable off-the-shelf immunotherapies, with… $80,000 – $110,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 07 Apr 2022 18:05:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Analytical Operations – Capital Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The core technology originating from University of Pennsylvania comprises Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles (tLNPs) to enable off-the-shelf immunotherapies, with… $80,000 – $110,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 07 Apr 2022 18:05:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Manufacturing Tech/Associate I (Bioserv) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

February 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Tech/Associate I (Bioserv) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in a Life Sciences, Chemistry, or related discipline; or 2 years’ experience in biotechnology, pharmaceutical or related industry; or…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Tue, 08 Feb 2022 09:52:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Specialist, Materials Science (FIB milling, EELS/sTEM) – Villa Lab – Howard Hughes Medical Institute – La Jolla, CA

March 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Specialist, Materials Science (FIB milling, EELS/sTEM) – Villa Lab – Howard Hughes Medical Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Villa Lab wants to see inside cells at the highest possible resolution to understand the structural dynamics and interactions of macromolecular complexes.From Howard Hughes Medical Institute – Fri, 04 Mar 2022 02:07:43 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]