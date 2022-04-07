Apply qualitative and analytical skills with strong attention to detail. Ability to lift up to 20 pounds for approximately 5% of a typical working day.
From Exact Sciences Corporation – Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:33:51 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Research Scientist I, Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Assay & Product Development – Exact Sciences Corporation – La Jolla, CA
Apply qualitative and analytical skills with strong attention to detail. Ability to lift up to 20 pounds for approximately 5% of a typical working day.