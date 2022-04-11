Administrative Assistant – Sales & Marketing – Software/Biotech – PeakLogic – San Diego, CA

April 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Administrative Assistant – Sales & Marketing – Software/Biotech – PeakLogic – San Diego, CA

Our proprietary software and software platform provides this method to doctors and psychiatrists for use with their patients. Job Types: Full-time, Part-time. $20 – $24 an hour
From Indeed – Mon, 11 Apr 2022 23:32:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Manager, Cell Therapy Development, TA Lead – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

April 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manager, Cell Therapy Development, TA Lead – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Manage and drive appropriate sourcing, assessment, selection and pre-onboarding strategies. This will happen in collaboration with the Hiring Manager and HRBP.From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Fri, 01 Apr 2022 18:52:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Study Director/Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

April 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Study Director/Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

Successful candidates will be highly motivated with the capacity to think creatively and a demonstrable ability to interact with and influence sponsors/project…From Indeed – Sat, 09 Apr 2022 00:06:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Patent Prosecution Associate or Patent Agent – Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – San Diego, CA

March 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Patent Prosecution Associate or Patent Agent – Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – San Diego, CA

Qualified candidates should have a strong scientific background in biotechnology, preferably a Ph.D. in molecular biology, immunology, biochemistry, biological…From Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – Fri, 18 Mar 2022 08:33:53 GMT – View all San … […]