Must have knowledge of Design Control, QSRs and ISO 9001 and a working knowledge of experimental design and interpretation. 3D printing: 1 year (Preferred).
From Indeed – Mon, 11 Apr 2022 20:58:08 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Post Doctoral Scientist – Point of Care Diagnostics (full-time position) – CrossLife Technologies Inc. – Carlsbad, CA
Must have knowledge of Design Control, QSRs and ISO 9001 and a working knowledge of experimental design and interpretation. 3D printing: 1 year (Preferred).