Research Associate II , Immuno Oncology CAR-T – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

April 14, 2022 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II , Immuno Oncology CAR-T – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

This position will support the Immuno-Oncology CAR-T cell therapy pipeline as well as other platform improvement efforts using Poseida’s proprietary PiggyBac…
From Indeed – Thu, 14 Apr 2022 18:28:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post