Food Technologist, Product Development | BlueNalu, Inc. | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

The core responsibility of the Food Technologist is to develop and optimize product formulations to support seafood cell culture. This role will focus on understanding the key technologies, raw materials, and process needs to effectively scale cell culture seafood products. Candidates should have expertise in food science and engineering fundamentals and overall product development including project planning and execution, experimental design, problem solving, statistical analysis, and communication of results. This position will require significant subject matter expertise and hands-on laboratory work and the ability to lead team members as well as coordinate with external suppliers. This position reports directly to the Sr. Food Technologist, Product Development.

Essential Responsibilities:

Expected to effectively plan and execute various projects under the supervision and support from their manager and actively contribute within the R&D

Planning benchwork and experiments to verify technical hypotheses and analyzing results to provide next actions to reach quality target

Formulating product recipe with appropriate materials and ingredients, and proposing proper production process conditions

Documenting required information for the product assessment and review

Develop specifications, procedures, and testing protocols as required for the product development and validation including analytical tools

Work cross-functionally with R&D, Engineering, Quality, Regulatory, and Manufacturing to successfully transfer SOPs and formulations that meet target specifications

Must be willing to taste food products, preferably seafood

Collaborate with suppliers and vendors to effectively source materials and services

Train and supervise team members to perform project activities

Manage draft documentation, technical information, and technology transfer of new formulations in company database

Provide regular updates to the project team and management on project timelines and deliverables

Some weekend work may be required

Jobs Supervised (by title):

Sr. Food Technologist, Product Development

Travel:

Up to 10% (depending on the project)

Minimum Qualifications:

MS or PhD in Food Science, Food Engineering, Food Technology or equivalent with demonstrated application of product and process development accomplishments in food and/or bioprocess technologies.

Applicants with a PhD and 1+ years of industry experience or MS with 3+ years of industry experience are preferred

Must have good culinary skills, ability to formulate recipes and to develop and coordinate products from benchtop to commercialization

Strong working knowledge of ingredient functionality, formulation, nutrition, sensory, and labelling

Proficiency in using analytical tools like rheometer, texture analyzer etc. and working knowledge of food packaging, stability studies, chemical analysis

Excellent project management, communication, and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated strong background to lead technically driven projects, and ability to effectively work in cross functional teams, meet deadlines, and prioritize multiple projects

Accurately summarize, interpret, and review experimental data with adequate computer skills for data acquisition, data management and visualization of experimental results

Use of DOE and related software to design and analyze experiments

High level of initiative to solve problems and ability to multitask

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere

of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more and apply, visit: www.bluenalu.com