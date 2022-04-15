Scientist, Metabolomics | BlueNalu, Inc. | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for the planet. Our products will have a low risk of mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

In this role, the candidate will work with a multi-disciplinary team of cell biologists, chemists, process engineers and product development scientists to develop omic processes to increase the fundamental understanding of the fish cells and optimize media formulations and processes to support seafood cell culture. Candidates should have expertise in metabolomic processes, related experimental tools and data analysis, and communication of results. This position will require significant subject matter expertise and hands-on laboratory work and the ability to collaboratively work with or lead team members as well as coordinate with external suppliers or contractors. This position reports directly to the Director, Bioprocess Development.

Essential Responsibilities:

Develop projects and procedures to perform metabolomic measurements on seafood cell culture using chromatography-mass spectrometry assays including but not limited to working with external contractors as well as to bring novel related technologies in-house

Develop specifications, procedures, and testing protocols, as required, for metabolite extraction and metabolomic measurements from samples obtained in standard and non-standard cell culture and bioreactor processes

Evaluation and implementation of novel technologies and analytical tools to accelerate discovery

Collect and review data; analyze and interpret data and results and work cross-functionally to implement data-driven process improvements

Collaborate with suppliers to source materials and services for metabolomic activities

Lead projects to achieve project goals and direct activities to meet project milestones

Prepare summaries, reports and presentations based on findings to provide regular updates to the project team and management

Preparation of invention disclosures and other IP documentation as required

Some weekend work may be required

Jobs Supervised (by title):

Director, Bioprocess Development

Travel:

As required from time to time

Minimum Qualifications:

Applicants with a PhD and 1+ years of industry experience are preferred, BS with 5+ years of industry experience in Analytical chemistry, Biochemistry, Bioengineering, Chemical Engineering, Cell Biology, or equivalent

Demonstrated hands-on experience and strong technical knowledge in cell culture, cutting-edge metabolomic assays, metabolic flux analysis, metabolite quantitation, and related chromatographic and mass spectrometric techniques

In-depth knowledge of metabolic pathways and demonstrated application in cell culture (mammalian, insect, fish cells etc.). Experience with muscle and/or fat metabolomics is a plus.

Significant experience with DOE and statistical analysis of data is required

Excellent project management, communication, and interpersonal skills

Implementation of effective experimental designs using QbD principles and accurately summarize, interpret, and review experimental data using advanced computer tools

Critical thinking to solve problems and ability to multi-task and work collaboratively or independently, as is required, for timely and successful completion of project goals

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail

Legally authorized to work in the United States

Experience with small-scale high-throughput bioprocess systems is a plus

Materials and Equipment Directly Used

Microsoft Office Suite and other computer systems

Working Environment / Physical Demands

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands:

Ability to lift 20 pounds

Work Environment:

Must understand vague and implicit instructions and react favorably in all work situations

Must be mentally adaptable and flexible in dealing with a variety of people

Emotional stability and personal maturity are important attributes in this position

Must be able to resolve problems, handle conflict, and make decisions under pressure

Ability to give, to receive, and analyze information, formulate work plans and prepare written materials, and articulate goals and action plans

Must understand people and be able to communicate professionally and effectively

Ability to work with and be around products containing Major US Allergens and sensitizing agents such as fish, soy, and shellfish

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an

inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more and apply for this job, visit: www.bluenalu.com