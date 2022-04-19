Understanding of technological tools used to inform/extract meaningful data metrics: lab instrumentation use, operational data, services and other information…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Tue, 19 Apr 2022 09:29:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate Director, Laboratory Operations – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
Understanding of technological tools used to inform/extract meaningful data metrics: lab instrumentation use, operational data, services and other information…