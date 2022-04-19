Senior Director / Executive Director, Clinical Development (Oncology) – Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – San Diego, CA

April 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director / Executive Director, Clinical Development (Oncology) – Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – San Diego, CA

Minimum of 5-10 years of clinical development experience in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industries with at least 3 years involvement in oncology drug…
From Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – Tue, 19 Apr 2022 11:48:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Senior Scientist, Discovery – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

February 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist, Discovery – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

This role is responsible for generating and testing ideas for improving NK cell function and providing go/no-go nomination of lead discovery pipeline candidate…From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Tue, 22 Feb 2022 13:17:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]