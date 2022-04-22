Scientist/Sr. Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry | Actio Biosciences | La Jolla, CA

Status: Exempt, Full Time

Department: Medicinal Chemistry

Contact: info@actiobio.com

Company Description:

Actio Biosciences is a venture-backed drug discovery and development company focused on new precision medicines. Actio is developing a portfolio of drugs to modulate the activity of proteins responsible for rare diseases with the goal to translate findings into new treatments for common diseases. Come join an exciting and rapidly growing team that is grounded in the science of precision medicine and dedicated to discovering transformational therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs. At Actio we are caring for all by caring for one.

Position Description:

We are seeking a highly motivated and innovative scientist to join our growing medicinal chemistry team. The candidate will have expertise in organic or synthetic medicinal chemistry and will play a key role in Actio’s pipeline development by designing and synthesizing novel molecules for defined targets. This full-time position will require about 50% of time at the bench and 50% directing chemistry at external CROs. The successful applicant will have the opportunity support chemistry on have both early stage lead ID programs and late lead optimization programs, and will also influence target selection. The candidate will work cross-functionally to design and synthesize novel small molecules that combine target activity, safety and pharmacokinetics required for robust clinical drug candidates. This individual will participate in a broad range of programs and activities in a dynamic new company and must enjoy, and flourish, in a fast-paced collaborative team environment.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Responsible for conceiving and conducting scientific research for the discovery of drugs and the development of drug candidates

Applies the principles and techniques of chemistry to potential inventions, products and problems.

Utilizes synthetic organic chemistry techniques to drive the SAR optimization cycle toward project goals

Independently plans, executes and proposes experiments that support non-routine research activities and project goals.

Expected to generate new synthetic and medicinal chemistry proposals and lead those efforts at bench or through direction of CROs

Independently selects appropriate methods and techniques in performing experiments

Designs new experiments to advance scientific knowledge of drug substances or techniques to identify such substances.

Recommends alternatives, researches new methods and techniques and proactively seeks out external consultant support to propose potential solutions to problems.

May advise Research Associates or members of project teams in the initiation and execution of laboratory experimentation

Presents results of work, interprets data, and draws conclusions regarding presented material and nature of work in a fully independent manner.

Independently writes technical reports and technical presentations within area of expertise

Supports patent strategy and filings and freedom to operate assessments

Maintains high level of expertise through familiarity with relevant scientific and technical literature and applies it appropriately to research projects.

Uses strong communication skills (both verbal and technical) and interpersonal skills to communicate objectives and results.

Qualifications



PhD in Chemistry with 3+ years of relevant drug discovery experience in biotech or pharma

BS or MS degree with extensive industry experience.

Require expertise in Organic Chemistry with an emphasis on synthetic methodology or total synthesis.

Strong synthetic skills and a solid knowledge of modern organic synthesis techniques.

Excellent track record and a commitment to tackling drug discovery challenges through organic synthesis.

Demonstrated leadership skills and ability to work within multi-functional project teams to advance therapeutic programs

Require excellent communication skills (both verbal and technical) and strong interpersonal skills.

