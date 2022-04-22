Senior Associate, Biology | Actio Biosciences | La Jolla, CA

Status: Exempt, Full Time

Reports to: Senior Director of Biology

Department: Biology

Contact: info@actiobio.com

Company Description:

Actio Biosciences is a venture-backed drug discovery and development company focused on new precision medicines. Actio is developing a portfolio of drugs to modulate the activity of proteins responsible for rare diseases with the goal to translate findings into treatments for common diseases. Come join an exciting and rapidly growing team that is grounded in the science of precision medicine. At Actio we are caring for all by caring for one.

Position Description:

Actio Biosciences has an opening for a motivated and energetic full-time hands-on biologist to support the discovery and development of small molecules for the treatment of rare diseases. The successful applicant will have a strong biology background and direct experience in assay development, generating differentiating SAR data and supporting multiple drug development programs. S/he will also be highly focused on the evaluation and validation of novel targets. This individual will participate in a broad range of programs and activities in a dynamic new company and must enjoy, and flourish, in a fast-paced collaborative team environment.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Contribute to a work environment that fosters support, collaboration, professionalism, mutual respect, and focus on unmet patient needs.

Perform complex in vitro studies relating to understanding the activity of proteins responsible for rare diseases.

Design, plan, execute and analyze in vitro pharmacology assays, mechanism of action, and kinetic studies for multiple programs.

Work closely with the Biology, Bioinformatics, and Chemistry Teams in the new target evaluation process, through completion of target validation studies, including pharmacological and genetic inhibition of targets of interest.

Develop tools for compound profiling and assessing new targets and programs.

Identify pathway biomarkers and endpoints from patient samples and in vivo samples from preclinical disease models.

Communicate data to multidisciplinary teams orally and through written documentation.

Prepare technical reports.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:

BS 8+ yrs/ MS 6+ yrs/ PhD no post-doc in pharmacology, biochemistry, or a related life sciences field.

Biotech or Pharmaceutical industry experience essential.

Strong hands-on laboratory and organizational experience.

Experience using Western blot, qPCR, ELISA, MSD, immunoprecipitation, luminescence assays, phenotypic assays, and flow cytometry.

Experience with complex cell culture including, primary cell lines, neurons, transformed cell lines and ex-vivo explants; Familiarity with stable cell line and reporter line generation.

Computer Skills: Advanced knowledge of Excel, PowerPoint and GraphPad Prism.

Outstanding aptitude for experimental design, troubleshooting and execution

Self-motivated and detail-oriented person

