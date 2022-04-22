Senior Scientist, Biology | Actio Biosciences | La Jolla, CA

Senior Scientist, Biology

Job Description

Status: Exempt, Full Time

Reports to: Senior Director of Biology

Department: Biology

Contact: info@actiobio.com

Company Description:

Actio Biosciences is a venture-backed drug discovery and development company focused on new precision medicines. Actio is developing a portfolio of drugs to modulate the activity of proteins responsible for rare diseases with the goal to translate findings into treatments for common diseases. Come join an exciting and rapidly growing team that is grounded in the science of precision medicine. At Actio we are caring for all by caring for one.

Position Description:

Actio Biosciences has an opening for a highly experienced, energetic, and innovative hands-on biologist to lead and support the discovery and development of small molecules for the treatment of rare diseases. The successful applicant will have extensive hands-on experience and expertise in mammalian cell culture techniques (including transient transfection), basic molecular biology and cell and biochemical assay development. This position will be responsible for leading/supporting efforts towards the validation of novel drug targets identified through Actio’s proprietary bioinformatics platform. Additionally, a strong candidate will have experience generating differentiating SAR data for discovery programs, and leading/supporting multiple drug development programs in a matrix environment. This team member will also be highly focused on the evaluation and validation of novel targets. This individual will participate in a broad range of programs and activities in a dynamic new company and must enjoy, and flourish, in a fast-paced collaborative team environment.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Contribute to a work environment that fosters support, collaboration, professionalism, mutual respect, and focus on unmet patient needs

Design or perform complex in vitro studies relating to understanding the activity of proteins responsible for rare diseases across a broad range of therapeutic areas

Oversee biology efforts on cross-functional project teams to enable lead identification and optimization to support candidate nomination for development, including design and execution of in vitro and in vivo efficacy studies relevant to disease biology

Work closely with the Biology, Bioinformatics, and Chemistry Teams in the new target evaluation process, through completion of target validation studies, including pharmacological and genetic inhibition of targets of interest.

Identify pathway biomarkers and endpoints from patient samples and in vivo samples from preclinical disease models.

Communicate data to multidisciplinary teams orally and through written documentation.

Manage resources and delegate efficiently to advance programs, including junior associates and external CROs

Prepare technical reports.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:

PhD with 5-8 years or MS with 12-14 years experience in pharmacology, biochemistry, or a related life sciences field

Biotech or Pharmaceutical industry experience essential across multiple areas of disease biology and small molecule target classes such as GPCRs, ion channels, and kinases

Experience as biology lead on cross functional project teams

Experience in matrix environment

Familiarity with managing external contract research

Strong hands-on laboratory and organizational experience.

Required technical skills include a strong molecular biology skill set (e.g. Experience using CRISPR/RNAi tool design/generation, Western blot, qPCR ), microscopy and functional/phenotypic assays (ELISA, MSD, immunoprecipitation, FRET, luminescence assays)

Computer Skills: Advanced knowledge of Excel, PowerPoint and GraphPad Prism.

Experience with robotic liquid handling equipment is essential

Outstanding aptitude for experimental design, troubleshooting and execution

Self-motivated and detail-oriented person

Physical Demands:

Frequently required to sit, stand, walk, reach and move about the laboratory.

Use of hands, fingers to handle or feel. Repetitive motion may be necessary. Ability to speak and hear.

Work well under pressure of deadlines.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, peripheral vision, and depth perception for instrument use.

Work Environment:

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Work performed in a combination of laboratory and office environments.

Actio Biosciences is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

The above is intended to describe the general content of, and requirements for the performance of, this job. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of duties, responsibilities, or requirements.

TO APPLY SEND RESUME TO info@actiobio.com