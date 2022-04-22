Senior Scientist, DMPK | Actio Biosciences | La Jolla, CA

Job Description

Senior Scientist, DMPK

Status: Exempt, Full Time

Contact: info@actiobio.com

Company Description:

Actio Biosciences is a venture-backed drug discovery and development company focused on new precision medicines. Actio is developing a portfolio of drugs to modulate the activity of proteins responsible for rare diseases with the goal to translate findings into treatments for common diseases. Come join an exciting and rapidly growing team that is grounded in the science of precision medicine. At Actio we are caring for all by caring for one.

Position Description:

Actio Biosciences is looking for a highly motivated and innovative scientist to lead nonclinical DMPK activities supporting small molecule drug discovery. The successful applicant will have a strong working knowledge of drug metabolism and experience with in vitro and in vivo DMPK assays required for compound progression from lead ID to IND. The individual will be highly collaborative and adept at working closely with medicinal chemistry and biology on multifunctional project teams and able to support multiple programs simultaneously. This full-time position will require generation and review of primary data, experience managing external CROs and working with external consultants to support compound optimization. This individual will participate in a broad range of programs and activities in a dynamic new company and must enjoy, and flourish, in a fast-paced collaborative team environment.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Serve as DMPK representative on project teams supporting the development of novel drug candidates for the treatment of rare and common diseases in diverse therapeutic areas

Collaborate with project team members (Project Management, Biology, Chemistry, Clinical), to generate relevant data for knowledge and data integration to inform and guide candidate advancement

Effectively communicate DMPK and PK/PD strategy and knowledge to project teams, functional leaders, and other key stakeholders to ensure alignment and influence decisions.

Oversee selection and submission of compounds to in vitro and in vivo DMPK assays at external CROs in timely manner and communicate protocols, timelines, needs and results back to team, ensuring optimized cycle times

Support development of internal DMPK capabilities for assays and methodologies unavailable at CROs

Review and interpret primary ADME/DMPK data including permeability and transporter studies, metabolic stability, metabolite identification, and multi-species PK, etc.

Analyze and integrate ADME and DMPK data to support molecule design and selection with particular attention to the impact of drug metabolism and drug-drug interactions

In collaboration with external consultants perform, human dose estimation and PK/PD models that will generate data and knowledge to support robust translational and biomarker strategies.

Work with external bio analytical groups to ensure timely reagent generation, method development and sample analysis

With support of external consultants, author/edit DMPK reports and regulatory documents (IB, IND); and ensure generation of appropriate reports

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE/KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

BA/BS degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences or related field with 10 years of experience, or;

MA/MS degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences, or related field with 7 years of experience, or;

Doctorate (PhD) with a minimum of 3 years of experience Pharmaceutical Sciences or related field

Biotech or Pharmaceutical industry experience essential.

Strong hands-on laboratory and organizational experience.

Experience in independently representing DMPK on project teams is required

Experience with PK analysis is required and understanding of PK/PD modeling and the essential elements of assays for measuring therapeutic molecules, assessing ADME properties is desirable

Demonstrated ability to function independently to define critical path, problem solve, guide project teams and identify external expertise as needed to advance small molecule optimization.

Experienced and demonstrated publication or patent record in DMPK field a plus

Ability to influence, negotiate and communicate effectively with both internal and external stake holders. Ability to work well in a collaborative fast-paced team environment.

Highly motivated, self-driven and results-oriented person with excellent communication and presentation skills, capable to work both as team player and project driver.

Working with external vendors implementation of bioanalysis (BA) methodology in the ADME, PK areas

For candidates with knowledge gaps Actio would support training offered through scientific societies (e.g. ISSX, AAPS, etc.).

