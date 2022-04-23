Senior Director, Translational Medicine (CDx/Dx/Biomarker Lead) – Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – San Diego, CA

April 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Translational Medicine (CDx/Dx/Biomarker Lead) – Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – San Diego, CA

PhD in genetics, molecular biology, or related field with 12+ years of experience in a pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry role, with 6+ years of prior…
From Kinnate Biopharma Inc. – Sat, 23 Apr 2022 11:51:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Staff Scientist Surface & Polymer Chemistry – Singular Genomics – San Diego, CA

February 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Scientist Surface & Polymer Chemistry – Singular Genomics – San Diego, CA

Singular Genomics is inventing at the forefront of genomics, one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. We are passionate about the promise of genomics to…
From Singular Genomics – Tue, 22 Feb 2022 21:25:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist / Scientist I – Bertis Bioscience Inc – San Diego, CA

April 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Scientist I – Bertis Bioscience Inc – San Diego, CA

To do so, we are developing a portfolio of biomarkers and associated clinical assays to enable early diagnostics, companion diagnostics, recurrence or minimal… $90,000 – $110,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Fri, 15 Apr 2022 14:42:05 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]