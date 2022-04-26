Supervise & manage warehouse personnel to ensure an efficient, accurate and orderly completion of the daily picking and packing of inventory while maintaining a… $90,000 – $105,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 27 Apr 2022 01:11:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Biotech Warehouse Operations Supervisor – Canon Business Process Services, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Supervise & manage warehouse personnel to ensure an efficient, accurate and orderly completion of the daily picking and packing of inventory while maintaining a… $90,000 – $105,000 a year