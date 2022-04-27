Biology/Life Science Technical Support Representative – MyBiosource Inc – San Diego, CA

April 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biology/Life Science Technical Support Representative – MyBiosource Inc – San Diego, CA

Answer technical inquiries by phone, email, live chat. Troubleshoot problems with antibody-related applications (Western Blot, ELISA, IHC, etc), ELISA kits and… $40,000 – $46,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 27 Apr 2022 19:00:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Cell Biologist I – Tissue Culture Large Scale (2nd shift M-F 2:00pm -10:00pm) – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

March 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Biologist I – Tissue Culture Large Scale (2nd shift M-F 2:00pm -10:00pm) – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

This position will also allow you to gain experience in all areas of tissue culture and cross training on a variety of other supporting tasks such as downstream…From PerkinElmer – Tue, 08 Mar 2022 09:22:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate III – Molecular Biology – Molecular Assemblies – San Diego, CA

February 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate III – Molecular Biology – Molecular Assemblies – San Diego, CA

Molecular Assemblies is a San Diego-based company developing a revolutionary, enzymatic DNA synthesis technology capable of powering new products in industrial…From Indeed – Mon, 28 Feb 2022 20:43:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director/Senior Director/VP, NK Cell Therapy/ Process Development – Ansun Biopharma, Inc. – San Diego, CA

April 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director/Senior Director/VP, NK Cell Therapy/ Process Development – Ansun Biopharma, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The ideal candidate will provide leadership of CMC process development initiatives for the Ansun’s NK Cell Therapy programs. $170,573 – $284,694 a yearFrom Indeed – Thu, 14 Apr 2022 18:02:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]