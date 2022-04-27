Related industries of pharmaceuticals or biotechnology: 8 years (Required). 8+ years (PhD) or 10+ years (MS) of experience in pharmaceutical or biotechnology… $175,000 – $225,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 27 Apr 2022 22:45:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Director / Sr. Director – mRNA Process Development and Manufacturing – Capstan Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Related industries of pharmaceuticals or biotechnology: 8 years (Required). 8+ years (PhD) or 10+ years (MS) of experience in pharmaceutical or biotechnology… $175,000 – $225,000 a year