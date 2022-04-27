The core technology originating from University of Pennsylvania comprises Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles (tLNPs) to enable off-the-shelf immunotherapies, with… $140,000 – $180,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 27 Apr 2022 23:17:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist II / Sr. Scientist – Formulation / Process Development – Capstan Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
The core technology originating from University of Pennsylvania comprises Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles (tLNPs) to enable off-the-shelf immunotherapies, with… $140,000 – $180,000 a year