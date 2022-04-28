*Hire, mentor and train a high-performing Manufacturing team, including cell culture technicians and support personnel *. *Experience with working with teams *. $90,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 28 Apr 2022 21:44:00 GMT – View all Escondido, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Manufacturing Manager – Cell Therapy – Animal Cell Therapies – Escondido, CA
*Hire, mentor and train a high-performing Manufacturing team, including cell culture technicians and support personnel *. *Experience with working with teams *. $90,000 – $120,000 a year