Excellent communication and organizational skills and attention to detail are essential. Demonstrate proficiency in the use of software tools to support data…
From Pfizer – Thu, 28 Apr 2022 09:03:54 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Associate Scientist, Cellular and Molecular Biology (non-PhD) – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA
Excellent communication and organizational skills and attention to detail are essential. Demonstrate proficiency in the use of software tools to support data…