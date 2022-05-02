We focus on target validation and translational research using internally-generated lead molecules to characterize disease model pharmacology and advance novel… $105,000 – $160,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 02 May 2022 22:36:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
SENIOR SCIENTIST: Pre-clinical drug discovery in inflammatory disease – Orphagen Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
We focus on target validation and translational research using internally-generated lead molecules to characterize disease model pharmacology and advance novel… $105,000 – $160,000 a year